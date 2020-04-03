Few people know more about conducting financial oversight during an economic crisis than Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who led the congressional panel that monitored how billions in federal bailout funds were spent—and misspent—following the 2008 crash. This week, she Zoomed with Mother Jones’ Washington, DC bureau chief David Corn from the back porch of her Cambridge home with her golden retriever, Bailey, by her side. Warren, who last month ended her presidential bid, discussed what could go wrong with the Trump administration’s $500 billion coronavirus corporate bailout fund and how best to monitor this “slush fund.” She also recounted her efforts two years ago to get answers from John Bolton after he abruptly disbanded the National Security Council’s global health security unit and talked about whether she is interested in the veep slot on the Democratic presidential ticket.
3 hours ago
An Interview With Elizabeth Warren: Trump’s $500 Billion Coronavirus “Slush Fund” and More
And does she want to be Joe Biden’s running mate?
For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.