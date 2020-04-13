None of My Business

Audi: “We are a tech company that happens to make cars.”
Zappos: “We’re a service company that just happens to sell shoes.”
Big River Steel: “At our core, we’re a technology company. We just happen to make steel.”
Shea Homes: “We’re a service company that just so happens to build homes.”
Wild Alaskan: “Wild Alaskan is a tech company that happens to sell seafood.”
Delta: “We’re a Customer Service Company that just happens to fly airplanes.”
WestJet: “A digital company that happens to fly airplanes.”
Fidelity: “A technology company that happens to be in financial services.”
Sweetgreen: “We want to go beyond a food company and become a platform.”
Metals.com: “We’re not really a gold and silver company, we’re a technology company.”
Facebook: “We’re a technology company. We’re not a media company.”
Marriott: “We are a media company now.”
Juul: “We’re not a big tobacco company.”
WeWork: “We are not a real estate company…We are a community company.”
White Castle: “We’re not a hamburger company, we’re a slider company.”
McDonald’s: “We’re not just a hamburger company serving people; we’re a people company serving hamburgers.”
Equine Express: “We are not a transportation company who does horses, we are horse people who do transportation.”
(Honorable mention) Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 1999: “We’re not a book company. We’re not a music company. We’re not a video company. We’re not an auctions company. We’re a customer company.”
