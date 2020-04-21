2 hours ago

Trudeau Vows Swift Action on Gun Control After Canada’s Deadliest Shooting in Decades

The plan includes a ban on military-style assault weapons.

ZUMA

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated his campaign promise to enact stricter gun control measures, including a ban on military-style assault weapons, in the wake of the gun deaths of at least 19 people in Nova Scotia on Saturday. It was the country’s deadliest shooting in three decades.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Trudeau said his government had been “on the verge of introducing” such a ban before the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of parliament. “We have every intention of moving forward on that measure and potentially other measures when parliament returns,” he said

“I am very much open to moving forward with our gun control legislation,” Trudeau added. “I think there is always going to be questions of when is the right moment.”

In a 12-hour rampage late Saturday, the alleged  gunman, identified by authorities as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, disguised himself as a police officer before shooting people at different locations across Nova Scotia. The manhunt ended at a gas station in Enfield where the gunman was killed.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair reiterated the government’s commitment to pushing gun control measures—a central part of Trudeau’s reelection campaign last fall—once a clearer timeline for parliament to reopen emerged. 

“There have been far too many incidents of gun violence in our country and we are working hard to make sure that we put the measures in place that significantly reduce those incidents and keep people safe,” Blair said on Monday.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.