For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.
Days 1-10

“It will all work out well”

 

David Butow/Redux
Days 11-20

“It’s going to have a very good ending”

 

 David Butow/Redux
Days 21-30

“We’re in very good shape”

 

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty
Days 31-40

“This is their new hoax”

 

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty
Days 41-50

“Anybody that needs a test gets a test”

 

David Butow/Redux
Days 51-60

“I don’t take responsibility at all.”

 

John Taggart
Days 61-70

“President Trump is a ratings hit”

 

Win McNamee/Getty
Days 71-80

“I haven’t heard about testing being a problem”

 

Mark Peterson/Redux
Days 81-90

“The authority is total”

 

Timothy Fadek/Redux
Days 91-100

“The hardest working President in history”

 

Top image credits: Michael Reynolds/CNP/ZUMA (3); Al Drago/CNP/ZUMA; Getty Images. Other image credits: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty; Hhs/Zuma; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty; Alex Brandon/AP; Image Of Sport/Zuma; Scott Heins/Getty; Brendan Smialowski/Getty; White House/Zuma; Thomas Lohnes/Getty; Spencer Platt/Getty; Kristin Callahan/Zuma; Jim Watson/AFP/Getty; Mandel Ngan/Getty; Getty; View Press/Getty; Megan Jelinger/Getty; Star Tribune/Getty; Xinhua News/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

Data sources on reported cases, deaths, and tests: New York Times, Johns Hopkins University, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, COVID Tracking Project 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.