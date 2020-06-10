Donald Trump Has Always Said Racist Things

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Following weeks of protests against racial injustice in the United States, President Donald Trump is reportedly planning on delivering a speech on race relations. Reportedly, it will be written by his senior aide Stephen Miller, who was responsible for turning the president’s hardline attitudes towards immigration into policy that involves separating families and placing children in cages at the nation’s southern border.

It is impossible to predict what this speech will contain, but given his past performance in referring to protesters as “THUGS“, it is unlikely that Trump will offer healing comments in an attempt to bridge divisions in the nation. In case you needed further proof that the president has always been a racist, Mother Jones dug up some of his comments from 1989. “A well-educated Black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market,” Trump told NBC at the time. “If I were starting off today I would love to be a well-educated Black because I really believe they do have an actual advantage today.”

Watch the video: