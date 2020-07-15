Ivanka Pivots to Bean Influencer

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Hours after encouraging the country’s unemployed millions to “find something new,” Ivanka Trump appears to have taken her own advice, adding the unlikely credit of all-powerful bean influencer to her already chaotic resume.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The image is an apparent response to calls to boycott Goya after its CEO on Friday claimed that the country was “truly blessed” to have Donald Trump as their leader. The surprising bit of praise angered many in the Latino community, a core fixture of Goya’s market.

But in elegantly posing with a can of beans, Ivanka appears to have broken a government ethics rule prohibiting executive branch employees from using their office for “own private gain, for the endorsement of any product.” “Ms. Trump’s Goya tweet is clearly a violation of the government’s misuse of position regulation,” Walter Shaub, former director for the Office of Government Ethics, said in a series of tweets. “She knows better. But she did it anyway because no one in this administration cares about government ethics.”

The potential violation comes as the latest in a string of similar accusations of Ivanka breaking federal rules since arriving at the White House. It’s proof that as her new project claims, you really can use the familiar to leverage up in these tough times.

Amid mounting criticism of Ivanka’s photo, her father on Wednesday posed with not one but five Goya products inside the Oval Office, cementing the Trump family’s status as bean influencers for these cursed times.

Just posted on the president’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/kAs4f3QaB0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 15, 2020

This post has been updated to include dad’s beans.