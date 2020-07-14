6 hours ago

Ivanka’s Tone-Deaf Advice to Millions of Unemployed Americans: Find Something New

Voters will have their chance to do just that this November.

SMG/ZUMA

The US unemployment rate, currently at 11.1 percent, is higher than at any point during the Great Recession—a grim stat that in the face of ballooning coronavirus cases and, in some states, a return to lockdown measures, is unlikely to see substantial improvement in the months ahead. To make matters worse, the $600 federal unemployment insurance weekly subsidy is set to expire at the end of the month thanks to Republicans, even as experts credit the benefit as a crucial lifeline preventing countless families from descending into poverty.

In the midst of this economic crisis facing millions of Americans, enter Ivanka Trump with advice for the unemployed: Embrace the chaos, she urges, and “Find Something New.” The initiative comes as her most recent diamond-encrusted middle finger to American families since the pandemic hit.

The campaign’s website, which boasts ties with companies like Apple, reads like a choose-your-own-adventure where options like vague certificate and intensive programs are presented but with scant detail on how to pursue such paths, much less pay for some of them. Click on Apple, for example, and you’re simply rerouted to a page offering free beginner coding courses that surely won’t be enough to even land you an interview with the company. It’s the equivalent of directing someone to Indeed.com, wishing them good luck, and congratulating yourself for helping them in a meaningful way.

That isn’t to say that “Find Something New” will fail to inspire. For a growing number of Americans, it’s a reminder that they’ll have the chance to do exactly that come November.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

