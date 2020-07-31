Jim Jordan Is Ranting Again

Jim Jordan is Jim Jordan-ing again.

The Ohio Republican, during his turn at Friday’s House subcommittee hearing into the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, ranted over Dr. Anthony Fauci, attempted to trap the country’s top expert on infectious diseases into bogusly attacking the ongoing protests against police brutality, and grandstanded to an audience of one, Donald Trump. It was a typical performance from Jordan, a yeller.

Fauci, demonstrating an impressive level of patience, refused to bite.

Update: Jordan’s haranguing has earned the president’s praise. Great!