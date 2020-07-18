Marco Rubio Eulogizes the Wrong Black Guy

Here’s Sen. Marco Rubio, in a since-deleted tweet, eulogizing the late John Lewis by confusing him with the late Elijah Cummings (whom Fox News confused with John Lewis back in October).

He got it right the second time:

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo John Lewis was a genuine American hero I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020

Give Rubio credit. The half-assedness of his tribute told a truth that his Republican colleagues, with all their lip service to Lewis’ heroism, were working diligently to obscure: They really don’t give a shit.