Marco Rubio Eulogizes the Wrong Black Guy

Here’s Sen. Marco Rubio, in a since-deleted tweet, eulogizing the late John Lewis by confusing him with the late Elijah Cummings (whom Fox News confused with John Lewis back in October).
Wrong black guy pic.twitter.com/qYnWSuw177
— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) July 18, 2020
He got it right the second time:
Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo
John Lewis was a genuine American hero
I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below
My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020
Give Rubio credit. The half-assedness of his tribute told a truth that his Republican colleagues, with all their lip service to Lewis’ heroism, were working diligently to obscure: They really don’t give a shit.
