New York Attorney General Sues to Dissolve the NRA

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday filed a lawsuit charging the National Rifle Association with financial misconduct and seeking to dissolve the organization. The NRA “has persistently engaged in illegal and unauthorized activities in the conduct and transaction of its business,” James charges in the complaint. For more than a year, James’ office has been investigating the NRA’s nonprofit status, after the group’s inner turmoil and allegations of financial impropriety spilled into public view.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.