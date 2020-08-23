1 hour ago

Twitter Calls Out Trump’s Bogus Claim of Voter Fraud and Flags His Tweet

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Twitter just flagged another Donald Trump tweet for making “misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

At 7:25 a.m. Sunday, Trump tweeted the bogus claim that “Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster.” He questioned their security and wrongfully said they make it possible for people to vote multiple times. “Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They’re not Covid sanitized,” Trump wrote. “A big fraud!”

Hours later Twitter placed a “public interest notice” on his tweet. 

This is not the first time the social media platform has flagged President Trump’s tweets for pushing inflammatory and factually incorrect content to his 85 million followers. In late June, Twitter placed a notice on a Trump tweet for violating its policy against abusive behavior. 

And in late May, a Trump tweet was flagged for violating Twitter’s policy against glorification of violence and “risk it could inspire similar actions.”

Trump’s Sunday morning tweet was also a Facebook post on his page, but of course, Facebook didn’t flag it or take it down. 

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America will move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America will move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate