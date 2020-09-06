For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87. The liberal feminist icon made history by becoming the second woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, to which she was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Before that, President Jimmy Carter nominated her to a 13-year tenure on the D.C. Circuit in 1980. Throughout her career, she burnished her credentials as a fierce advocate for women’s rights, a reputation she developed while working for the ACLU on landmark gender discrimination cases. This legacy was cemented later, in the Twitter Age, as a symbol of judicial resistance, under the moniker gifted to her by legions of fans, world-wide, for her strident dissents: the Notorious RBG.

Here’s a pictorial look back at some of the defining moments from Bader Ginsburg’s barrier-breaking career.