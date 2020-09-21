For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

This post was originally published as part of “The Trump Files“—a collection of telling episodes, strange but true stories, and curious scenes from the life of our current president—on July 27, 2016.

Donald Trump’s history of creepy comments about the looks of his eldest daughter, Ivanka, are well known. But his younger daughter, Tiffany, is a recent college graduate who has largely stayed out of the spotlight—much like her father’s equally creepy comments about her anatomy.

In September 1994, a little less than a year after Tiffany was born to Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, the couple appeared on an episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. “Donald, what does Tiffany have of yours and what does Tiffany have of Marla’s?” asked host Robin Leach.

“She’s a very beautiful baby,” Trump replied. “She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not”—he put his hands to his chest to indicate breasts—”she’s got this part yet, but time will tell.”