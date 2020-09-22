For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced his support to move forward with a Senate vote on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, essentially clearing the path for Trump to confirm his third nominee to the high court.

Romney’s backing comes seven months after his vote to impeach the president.

“My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination is not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder,” Romney said in a statement on Tuesday. “It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent.”

“I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee.” he continued. “If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”

BREAKING: GOP Sen. Mitt Romney announces that he will support a vote on President Trump's expected Supreme Court nominee this year, saying, "at this stage, it's appropriate to look at the Constitution." https://t.co/gWbBdqaaE2 pic.twitter.com/6fqIavmNiS — ABC News (@ABC) September 22, 2020

If Democrats stand united in their opposition to Trump’s nominee, four Republican senators are needed in order to successfully block a vote. But as of Tuesday, only two Republicans—Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)—have said that they wouldn’t support a vote. “I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House!” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday. “Exact time TBA.”