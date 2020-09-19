4 hours ago

Susan Collins Says Senate Should Wait to Pick RBG’s Replacement

The Maine Republican is the first Senate Republican to split with her party.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine smiles as she speaks to the media after having lunch with former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Kennebunkport, Maine. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Maine Senator Susan Collins, who is facing an uphill battle against a Democratic challenger, announced on Saturday afternoon that she believed the winner of November’s presidential election should get to pick the next Supreme Court justice.

If Democrats hope to block Donald Trump from picking another justice, they need three more Republican senators to break with the party. 

