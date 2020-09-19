Susan Collins Says Senate Should Wait to Pick RBG’s Replacement

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Maine Senator Susan Collins, who is facing an uphill battle against a Democratic challenger, announced on Saturday afternoon that she believed the winner of November’s presidential election should get to pick the next Supreme Court justice.

My statement on the Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/jvYyDN5gG4 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 19, 2020

If Democrats hope to block Donald Trump from picking another justice, they need three more Republican senators to break with the party.