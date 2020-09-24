2 hours ago

Trump Gets Pummeled by Wave of Boos While Visiting RBG’s Casket

The president catches another rare glimpse at how much some voters hate him.

For the second time in nearly a week, President Trump on Thursday stepped outside of the bubble of his fawning rallies to join thousands of mourners paying their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court. There, Trump was pummeled by a steady stream of jeers, as well as chants of “vote him out” and “honor her wish”—a nod to the president’s deliberate effort to disregard Ginsburg’s final plea, as her granddaughter told NPR, for the winner of the November election to appoint her replacement.

Though he was wearing a mask, Trump’s displeasure and uneasiness, as he fidgeted while taking in the sea of loud boos, could not be concealed.

Trump’s visit comes days after he claimed, without evidence, that Ginsburg’s final wish—which was relayed in a note to her granddaughter—had been invented by the Democrats for political purposes. “I don’t know that she said that or if that was written out by Adam Schiff, and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump told Fox & Friends on Monday. “It sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

