Trump Wants “No Delay” in Picking a New Justice

“We have this obligation,” he tweeted Saturday morning.

President Donald Trump dances as he walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Bemidji, Minn.AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump made it clear that he would not waste any time replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announcing his strategy, per usual, by tweet Saturday morning:

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has already stated he won’t stick to his own rule and refuse to let a Supreme Court justice be chosen in the run-up to an election, but Trump’s confirmation officially sets the stage for a highly combative next several weeks in Washington.

Trump, who was giving a rambling speech when the news broke of Ginsburg’s death on Friday night, initially appeared a bit stunned and offered condolences to her family when he was informed, but in the runup to the 2016 election, he used Twitter to air his feelings about Ginsburg, after she shared her feelings about him.

By Saturday morning, he was already appearing to gloat over his chance to replace Ginsburg. Even before his tweet announcing he wanted to move quickly, he sent a sarcastic note mocking former Democratic majority leader Harry Reid, who removed the 60-vote requirement for judicial appointments which will make it easier for Republicans to confirm a replacement for Ginsburg.

 

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

