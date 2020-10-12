Kamala Harris Just Slammed the Senate GOP for “Reckless” Endangerment of Capitol Staff

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) just slammed Senate Republicans’ “reckless” decision to hold Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing “inside of a closed door room for hours while our nation is facing a deadly airborne virus.”

Harris pointed out that Republicans in the Senate have failed to advance a second coronavirus relief bill to assist the millions who are facing economic devastation because of the pandemic, but nonetheless are attempting to push Coney Barrett’s confirmation in the final few weeks before the presidential election—all while endangering people’s health.

“This committee has ignored common sense requests to keep people safe, including not requiring testing for all members, despite a coronavirus outbreak among senators of this very committee,” she said. “The decision to hold this hearing now is reckless and places facilities workers, janitorial staff, and congressional aides and Capitol Police at risk.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday deemed the White House celebration of Coney Barrett’s nomination a “superspreader event.” Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), who both serve on the Judiciary Committee, tested positive for COVID after attending the White House event.

Watch the video of Harris’ testimony below: