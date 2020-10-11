4 hours ago

Watch Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris Own Mike Pence on SNL

And witness a very bizarre sequence about The Fly.

This week’s Saturday Night Live had no shortage of content to work with as it took on the vice presidential debates. 

The latest episode dropped in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak at the White House, which has infected the president along with several members of his inner circle. During SNL’s cold open, Kate McKinnon, as USA Today’s Susan Page, explains: “Tonight you’ll notice that between the candidates we’ve installed buffet style sneeze guards on account that one of you works for patient zero.” Page announces the virus as the debate’s first topic, to which Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence replies: “Dammit.”

But the real standout from the sketch is Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris, who repeatedly shuts down Pence’s interruptions with “I’m speaking,” and smiles “like I’m in a TJ Maxx and a white lady asks me if I work here.”

Then things get weird, as Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, teleports in to play the highlight of the real debate: The Fly. Herman Cain, played by Kenan Thompson, comes back from the dead to join Biden atop Pence’s head and warn the audience, “Don’t trust this White Devil about that ‘rona.”

Watch it here: 

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

