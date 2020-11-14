Lawyers on Both Sides of Bush v. Gore Agree: Joe Biden Clearly Won the 2020 Election

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

In 200o, after an excruciatingly close election came down to 537 votes in Florida, the Supreme Court handed the presidency to the GOP in its infamous Bush v. Gore decision. Now, as thousands attended a rally Saturday in Washington, DC, in support of President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, two lawyers on both sides of the landmark case published an op-ed laying out why the results of this election bear “no resemblance to 2000,” and that legal challenges to it are “not repeats” of Bush v. Gore.

Here’s what David Boies and Theodore B. Olson wrote in the Washington Post:

Twenty years ago, we represented the opposing sides in Bush v. Gore. We still don’t agree about how the Supreme Court ruled, but we completely agree that nothing in that case — or in the Supreme Court’s decision — supports the challenges now being thrown about in an attempt to undermine President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Yet, over the past week, we have heard repeated assertions that the outcome of this election is somehow in doubt, as it was in 2000. It is not. Biden will be president. There are many areas of policy on which we disagree. But no matter how you voted in this election, that is the clear outcome. The nation’s laws and shared values dictate that Americans now unite to support democracy, national security, the public trust in institutions and the urgent work of the next administration.