Thanksgiving Is Less Than 2 Weeks Away, and the Entire Continental US Is Trending Poorly on COVID-19

Ahead of Thanksgiving, public health officials have expressed concern that the holiday will contribute to a surge in new coronavirus cases. Now, with Thanksgiving still about two weeks away, the country is already seeing those fears actualize.

According to the nonpartisan data tracking project COVID Exit Strategy, every state in the contiguous United States is either “trending poorly” or has an “uncontrolled spread” of coronavirus cases. And with a lack of leadership on COVID at the national level, the rest of the year isn’t looking so good either. Here’s the most recent map:

This is a notable downtrend. Just earlier this week, Vermont was “trending better”:

Here’s what the map looked like two months ago:

And in August:

Public health officials recommend staying home for Thanksgiving. But if you must travel or see family members, please wear a mask.