Thanksgiving Is Less Than 2 Weeks Away, and the Entire Continental US Is Trending Poorly on COVID-19

If there’s one map you show your relatives before Thanksgiving, make it this one.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, public health officials have expressed concern that the holiday will contribute to a surge in new coronavirus cases. Now, with Thanksgiving still about two weeks away, the country is already seeing those fears actualize.

According to the nonpartisan data tracking project COVID Exit Strategy, every state in the contiguous United States is either “trending poorly” or has an “uncontrolled spread” of coronavirus cases. And with a lack of leadership on COVID at the national level, the rest of the year isn’t looking so good either. Here’s the most recent map:

COVID Exit Strategy

This is a notable downtrend. Just earlier this week, Vermont was “trending better”:

COVID case trend on November 10, 2020

Wayback Machine

Here’s what the map looked like two months ago:

COVID case trend on September 14, 2020

Wayback Machine

And in August:

COVID case trend on August 14, 2020

Wayback Machine

Public health officials recommend staying home for Thanksgiving. But if you must travel or see family members, please wear a mask.

