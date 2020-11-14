Trump Is Going Out Like He Came In: With His Press Secretary Lying About Crowd Size

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

It’s no secret that the president cares a lot about size. Nearly four years ago, in his debut as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer falsely claimed crowd sizes at Donald Trump’s inauguration were bigger than pictures suggested, saying images were “intentionally framed” to minimize the “enormous support” for the president. He said that the event drew the “largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period,” a lie which Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway infamously referred to as “alternative facts.”

Not much has changed over the past several years. Spicer may have long since resigned, but he’s been channeled by current press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who said Saturday that pro-Trump crowd sizes at DC’s Million MAGA March surpassed 1 million attendees. “More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support,” McEnany tweeted. “Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!”

But according to reporters, that number is closer to thousands of protesters—which Trump almost certainly realized when he drove through the crowd on his way to play golf.

I’m here and there’s nowhere near a million people at the “Million” MAGA March https://t.co/JzYCJSaM9D — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 14, 2020

We don’t have exact figures, but the crowd is not remotely close to a million people. https://t.co/J4y0IJp2xm — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 14, 2020