7 hours ago

Trump Refuses to Concede—or Make Any Sense

Here’s his response to losing the election.

Trump Exit

Evan Vucci / Associated Press

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Minutes after CNN and NBC News declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump refused to concede, issuing a statement—apparently from his golf course—asserting that “this election is far from over” and promising to fight the results in court. Biden, according to Trump, is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” with help from his “media allies.”

Trump’s assertions that there has been any sort of cover-up of the election results in states like Pennsylvania are false, and his one big legal victory so far has been to allow election observers to stand just a little bit closer to the people counting the votes. What’s more, the vote count as of Saturday shows Biden’s margins growing in Pennsylvania. He leads by more than 30,000 votes, a number that’s expected to keep rising. The Democrat leads by more than 7,000 votes in Georgia (which is heading to a recount) and nearly two percentage points in Nevada. He still leads in Arizona, though the final result is expected to be close.

But perhaps notably (you never know with Trump), there’s one thing this statement doesn’t say—that Trump actually won. After days of bluster, he’s now talking about legal arguments rather than making any claims about the underlying math. There’s no longer any path to victory; all that’s left is denial.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate