Donald Trump Just Lost Another One of His Election Challenges in Federal Court

The election has been over for more than a month, but Donald Trump still can’t stop losing election challenges in court. On Saturday, yet another judge rejected his campaign’s effort to subvert the will of the people and overturn the president’s election loss.

In Wisconsin, US District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, called the case “extraordinary” and offered a blistering ruling. “This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits,” Judge Ludwig said. “In his reply brief, plaintiff ‘asks that the Rule of Law be followed.’ It has been.”

🚨🚨BREAKING: Wisconsin Federal Court DISMISSES Trump lawsuit WITH PREJUDICE. "This Court has allowed plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits." Trump and his allies are now 1-58 in post-election litigation.https://t.co/LfKb2PUIkq — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 12, 2020

As the Trump team’s lawsuit was failing in federal court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing oral arguments in another of his lawsuits that seeks to toss out the 221,000 votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties, two heavily-Democratic areas that Trump lost. The president’s prospects in that suit are already looking grim. “This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism,” Justice Jill Karofsky said to Trump’s lawyer Jim Troupis. “I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask for a remedy that is unheard of in US history.”