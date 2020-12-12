4 hours ago

Donald Trump Just Lost Another One of His Election Challenges in Federal Court

Meanwhile, a state supreme court justice said a different suit “smacks of racism.”

Patrick Semansky/AP

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The election has been over for more than a month, but Donald Trump still can’t stop losing election challenges in court. On Saturday, yet another judge rejected his campaign’s effort to subvert the will of the people and overturn the president’s election loss.

In Wisconsin, US District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, called the case “extraordinary” and offered a blistering ruling. “This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits,” Judge Ludwig said. “In his reply brief, plaintiff ‘asks that the Rule of Law be followed.’ It has been.”

As the Trump team’s lawsuit was failing in federal court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing oral arguments in another of his lawsuits that seeks to toss out the 221,000 votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties, two heavily-Democratic areas that Trump lost. The president’s prospects in that suit are already looking grim. “This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism,” Justice Jill Karofsky said to Trump’s lawyer Jim Troupis. “I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask for a remedy that is unheard of in US history.”

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix For Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth

2) Collective action

3) Take systemic change seriously

4) Listen

5) Confront the disinformation platforms

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can.

December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix For Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth; 2) Collective action; 3) Taking systemic change seriously; 4) Listen; 5) Confront the disinformation platforms.

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can. December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate