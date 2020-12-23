7 hours ago

Heroes of 2020: My Cat—the Smartest, Best Cat. He Is Named Smarty Cat.

Mother Jones illustration; Jamilah King

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Before 2020, here’s how I would’ve described my cat, Smarty Cat: “His paws have never touched pavement.” 

And it was true: Despite being a 12-year-old rescue, Smarty Cat embodied all of the privileges of a kept kitty. He’s particular in his tastes: the afternoon sunshine must hit him just right, he will only eat food that’s slathered in gravy, and he screamed bloody murder any time he was moved from the relative stability of his normal routine. 

So when I embarked on a cross-country road trip this summer, my biggest concern was how he’d handle it all. Would he meow his way across America? Would he file for emancipation with the powers that be? Would he even survive? 

Turns out I have a really chill cat. He spent days upon days cooped up in a car and he mostly slept. He can adapt to whatever circumstances you throw at him, and he’s still not afraid to like nice things. But mostly he kept me sane and for that I am grateful.

And the description still holds: His paws still haven’t touched pavement. 

Smarty Cat on his throne.

Jamilah King

 

Heroes and Monsters 2020

The staff of Mother Jones is highlighting the year’s heroes and monsters. Find them all here.

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate