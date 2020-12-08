Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

In a major blow to Republicans’ efforts to sue their way to a second Trump term, the Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a GOP lawsuit that sought to overturn the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) and other GOP politicians argued that Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail system violates the state’s constitution and that millions of largely Democratic mail-in-ballots cast in during the election were, therefore, invalid. In a brief, lawyers for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic lawmakers derided Kelly’s lawsuit, calling its claims “fundamentally frivolous.”

After Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court threw out Kelly’s lawsuit, the congressman appealed to the Supreme Court, which threw out the case.

Breaking: Supreme Court denies GOP effort to overturn Biden's victory in Pennsylvania — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 8, 2020

Joe Biden won Pennsylvania—and its 20 electors—by more than 81,000 votes.