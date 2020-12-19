5 hours ago

Trump Loses It Because A Conservative Tabloid Recognizes Biden As the Next President

What was President Donald Trump doing Saturday morning in one of his final days occupying the Oval Office? Complaining about an absolutely insane editorial board by the New York Post. 

The conservative tabloid, the New York Post, wrote an editorial board piece complaining about Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s interview with Joe Biden. The Post was exceptionally unhappy that Colbert did not press Biden on the right-wing conspiracy theory about his son Hunter Biden and instead tossed “softballs” to Biden.

The piece focuses in on the completely unsubstantiated claim that Biden abused his power when he was vice-president, and complains about the media’s “free pass” to the president-elect. Though Trump would find much he likes about the Post editorial, he zeroed in on a single line, calling Biden “the next commander-in-chief.” Calling Biden the next president is just accepting reality, because winning the popular vote by more than 7 million and the Electoral College 306 to 232, a margin the Electoral College made official this week, just isn’t enough. 

In fact, Twitter flagged the tweet in its new fact-checking protocol: 

Trump has continued to call on Republican lawmakers to reject the results of the election, something that even Mitch McConnell has opposed.

