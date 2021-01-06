2 hours ago

Trump-Incited Violence and Chaos Hit Capitol Hill

“This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”

This is a developing story. Scroll down for live updates.

Insurrectionists aiming to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election sent Washington, DC, into chaos on Wednesday, storming past police barricades into the Capitol building and shutting down a congressional session intended to formally certify Joe Biden’s victory. Inside the House of Representatives chamber, a protester screamed, “Trump won that election!” from the dais. 

Private residences on Capitol Hill and several congressional offices, including the Cannon House Office Building, had to be evacuated, according to several news reports. 

The Senate and House of Representatives both cut off debate as protesters entered the Capitol building. In a dramatic scene, Vice President Mike Pence had to be escorted off the floor of the Senate, where he was presiding. Inside the House chamber, journalists reported hearing gunshots. 

Protesters chased past police into the Capitol, chanting, “We want Trump!” Inside the House chamber, members of Congress were told “to put on gas masks” as police administered tear gas, the Associated Press reported

Lawmakers who were stranded in their offices tweeted through the mayhem. “I am sheltering in place in my office,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) tweeted. “I can’t believe I have to write this.” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said reports of “a pipe bomb” outside compelled her to evacuate. 

Earlier, as his supporters marched on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump gave a speech outside the White House urging Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result. Pence, who is tasked with overseeing the joint session of Congress that formally approves the Electoral College vote, said in a letter Wednesday that his role is “largely ceremonial” and that he lacks the authority to unilaterally change the outcome of the presidential election. 

Trump, who spent Wednesday inciting protesters and tweeting bromides against his own vice president, finally urged his supporters to “please support” Capitol Police and “respect the Law.” 

But by the afternoon, there was no turning back the chaos Trump and his allies wrought. In comments to a New York Times reporter, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said as much: “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”

Here’s the latest. We’ll keep updating as the news unfolds.

3:45 p.m. ET: Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said the DC National Guard “has been mobilized” to support police in the federal district. Dan Lamothe, a Washington Post reporter, tweeted that more than 1,000 guardsmen would be “on duty tonight.”

Earlier this afternoon, the Post reported that the Defense Department had declined to send the Guard to the Capitol building once it was breached. Lamothe reported that Defense officials “initially offered to replace police in other capacities in the city, allowing more police at Capitol specifically.” 

3:35 p.m. ET: MSNBC and CNN report that a woman “on the Capitol grounds” is in critical condition “after being shot in the chest.”

3:30 p.m. ET: With Capitol Police overwhelmed by pro-Trump protesters, the New York Times reported that the Virginia National Guard and other state troopers are being sent to Washington, DC. 

3:25 p.m. ET: Several current and former Trump administration officials urged protesters to cease. 

Alyssa Farah, a former spokesperson for the Defense Department and Trump White House, called out Trump specifically to condemn the insurrection at the Capitol. 

