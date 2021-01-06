3 hours ago

Trump-Incited Violence and Chaos Hit Capitol Hill

“This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”

This is a developing story. Scroll down for live updates.

Insurrectionists aiming to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election sent Washington, DC, into chaos on Wednesday, storming past police barricades into the Capitol building and shutting down a congressional session intended to formally certify Joe Biden’s victory. Inside the House of Representatives chamber, a protester screamed, “Trump won that election!” from the dais. 

Private residences on Capitol Hill and several congressional offices, including the Cannon House Office Building, had to be evacuated, according to several news reports. 

The Senate and House of Representatives both cut off debate as protesters entered the Capitol building. In a dramatic scene, Vice President Mike Pence had to be escorted off the floor of the Senate, where he was presiding. Inside the House chamber, journalists reported hearing gunshots. 

Protesters chased past police into the Capitol, chanting, “We want Trump!” Inside the House chamber, members of Congress were told to “put on gas masks” as police administered tear gas, the Associated Press reported

Lawmakers who were stranded in their offices tweeted through the mayhem. “I am sheltering in place in my office,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) tweeted. “I can’t believe I have to write this.” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said reports of “a pipe bomb” outside compelled her to evacuate. 

Earlier, as his supporters marched on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump gave a speech outside the White House urging Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result. Pence, who is tasked with overseeing the joint session of Congress that formally approves the Electoral College vote, said in a letter Wednesday that his role is “largely ceremonial” and that he lacks the authority to unilaterally change the outcome of the presidential election. 

Trump, who spent Wednesday inciting protesters and tweeting bromides against his own vice president, finally urged his supporters to “please support” Capitol Police and “respect the Law.” 

But by the afternoon, there was no turning back the chaos Trump and his allies wrought. In comments to a New York Times reporter, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said as much: “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”

Here’s the latest. We’ll keep updating as the news unfolds.

4:51 p.m. ET: Some members of Congress are accusing certain Republicans of inciting the riot on the Capitol. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) tweeted that she would be introducing a resolution calling for those Republicans’ expulsion from Congress. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex) called for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to resign. Hawley and Cruz both planned to object to the certification of the Electoral College results.

4:36 p.m. ET: A SWAT team appears to have entered the Capitol to start clearing the building. It’s unclear whether any arrests have been made.

4:25 p.m. ET: President Trump released a video urging insurrectionists to “go home in peace” while simultaneously inciting them with more lies about the November election. 

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

Twitter immediately slapped a warning label on the post, preventing it from being shared “due to a risk of violence.” 

4:20 p.m. ET: Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, deleted a tweet referring to the pro-Trump insurrectionists at the Capitol as “American Patriots.” 

In a follow-up tweet, Ivanka Trump said, “Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

4:10 p.m. ET: President-elect Biden is addressing the nation, denouncing the violence on Capitol Hill and calling on Trump to “demand an end to this siege.”

“At this hour, our presidency is under an unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” he said. “What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it is disorder.”

3:57 p.m. ET: A tweet appears to show an insurrectionist taking a selfie with a police officer. One can’t help but wonder whether the police would be as amenable to photo-ops if the intruders weren’t white.

3:53 p.m. ET: The New York Times is reporting that a pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee headquarters blocks away from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. A bomb squad successfully destroyed the explosive device.

A suspicious package was also found at the Democratic National Committee headquarters, but it has not been identified.

3:45 p.m. ET: Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said the DC National Guard “has been mobilized” to support police in the federal district. Dan Lamothe, a Washington Post reporter, tweeted that more than 1,000 guardsmen would be “on duty tonight.”

Earlier this afternoon, the Post reported that the Defense Department had declined to send the Guard to the Capitol building once it was breached. Lamothe reported that Defense officials “initially offered to replace police in other capacities in the city, allowing more police at Capitol specifically.” 

3:35 p.m. ET: MSNBC and CNN report that a woman “on the Capitol grounds” is in critical condition “after being shot in the chest.”

3:30 p.m. ET: With Capitol Police overwhelmed by pro-Trump protesters, the New York Times reported that the Virginia National Guard and other state troopers are being sent to Washington, DC. 

3:25 p.m. ET: Several current and former Trump administration officials urged protesters to cease. 

Alyssa Farah, a former spokesperson for the Defense Department and Trump White House, called out Trump specifically to condemn the insurrection at the Capitol. 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

