Trump-Incited Violence and Chaos Hit Capitol Hill

Insurrectionists aiming to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election sent Washington, DC, into chaos on Wednesday, storming past police barricades into the Capitol building and shutting down a congressional session intended to formally certify Joe Biden’s victory. Inside the House of Representatives chamber, a protester screamed, “Trump won that election!” from the dais.

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Private residences on Capitol Hill and several congressional offices, including the Cannon House Office Building, had to be evacuated, according to several news reports.

Capitol Police were trying to push crowd back after they started getting more violent. Lots of people around me shouting, “this is it! take back our House!” and things like that. Captured some images: pic.twitter.com/IYL9TJMWcN — Matt Cohen (@Matt_D_Cohen) January 6, 2021

The Senate and House of Representatives both cut off debate as protesters entered the Capitol building. In a dramatic scene, Vice President Mike Pence had to be escorted off the floor of the Senate, where he was presiding. Inside the House chamber, journalists reported hearing gunshots.

The Capitol is on lockdown amid a tense situation with demonstrators outside the building, according to Capitol cops. @tedbarrettcnn tried to leave the building and couldn’t because cops said the building is on lockdown. People are being ordered to stay inside their offices — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 6, 2021

Protesters chased past police into the Capitol, chanting, “We want Trump!” Inside the House chamber, members of Congress were told to “put on gas masks” as police administered tear gas, the Associated Press reported.

Lawmakers who were stranded in their offices tweeted through the mayhem. “I am sheltering in place in my office,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) tweeted. “I can’t believe I have to write this.” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said reports of “a pipe bomb” outside compelled her to evacuate.

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

Earlier, as his supporters marched on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump gave a speech outside the White House urging Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result. Pence, who is tasked with overseeing the joint session of Congress that formally approves the Electoral College vote, said in a letter Wednesday that his role is “largely ceremonial” and that he lacks the authority to unilaterally change the outcome of the presidential election.

Trump, who spent Wednesday inciting protesters and tweeting bromides against his own vice president, finally urged his supporters to “please support” Capitol Police and “respect the Law.”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

But by the afternoon, there was no turning back the chaos Trump and his allies wrought. In comments to a New York Times reporter, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said as much: “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”

For years, Donald Trump fanned the flames of violence among his supporters. Today, as Congress gathered to certify the election results, his supporters stormed the Capitol with force. https://t.co/fj8GvQZA5J pic.twitter.com/lhbtz8EfJl — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 6, 2021

4:51 p.m. ET: Some members of Congress are accusing certain Republicans of inciting the riot on the Capitol. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) tweeted that she would be introducing a resolution calling for those Republicans’ expulsion from Congress. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex) called for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to resign. Hawley and Cruz both planned to object to the certification of the Electoral College results.

4:36 p.m. ET: A SWAT team appears to have entered the Capitol to start clearing the building. It’s unclear whether any arrests have been made.

FBI SWAT team in Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/SCLDTlQ0g0 — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 6, 2021

4:25 p.m. ET: President Trump released a video urging insurrectionists to “go home in peace” while simultaneously inciting them with more lies about the November election.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

Twitter immediately slapped a warning label on the post, preventing it from being shared “due to a risk of violence.”

4:20 p.m. ET: Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, deleted a tweet referring to the pro-Trump insurrectionists at the Capitol as “American Patriots.”

In a follow-up tweet, Ivanka Trump said, “Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

4:10 p.m. ET: President-elect Biden is addressing the nation, denouncing the violence on Capitol Hill and calling on Trump to “demand an end to this siege.”

“At this hour, our presidency is under an unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” he said. “What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it is disorder.”

3:57 p.m. ET: A tweet appears to show an insurrectionist taking a selfie with a police officer. One can’t help but wonder whether the police would be as amenable to photo-ops if the intruders weren’t white.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

3:53 p.m. ET: The New York Times is reporting that a pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee headquarters blocks away from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. A bomb squad successfully destroyed the explosive device.

A suspicious package was also found at the Democratic National Committee headquarters, but it has not been identified.

3:45 p.m. ET: Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said the DC National Guard “has been mobilized” to support police in the federal district. Dan Lamothe, a Washington Post reporter, tweeted that more than 1,000 guardsmen would be “on duty tonight.”

BREAKING: The entire D.C. National Guard will be activated today, putting about 1,100 guardsmen on duty tonight, defense official tells me. Comes after breach of Capitol by pro-Trump protesters. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 6, 2021

Earlier this afternoon, the Post reported that the Defense Department had declined to send the Guard to the Capitol building once it was breached. Lamothe reported that Defense officials “initially offered to replace police in other capacities in the city, allowing more police at Capitol specifically.”

3:35 p.m. ET: MSNBC and CNN report that a woman “on the Capitol grounds” is in critical condition “after being shot in the chest.”

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

3:30 p.m. ET: With Capitol Police overwhelmed by pro-Trump protesters, the New York Times reported that the Virginia National Guard and other state troopers are being sent to Washington, DC.

The Virginia National Guard and 200 state troopers are being sent to DC, per a top Va official. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

3:25 p.m. ET: Several current and former Trump administration officials urged protesters to cease.

For months over the summer we rightly condemned Antifa for storming federal buildings in Portland. If you are entering the Capitol Building against police orders, you must leave. There is a proper venue to resolve grievances. This is not it. — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) January 6, 2021

STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 6, 2021

Alyssa Farah, a former spokesperson for the Defense Department and Trump White House, called out Trump specifically to condemn the insurrection at the Capitol.