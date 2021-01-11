Here’s the Bill Democrats Introduced to Impeach Trump

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The House of Representatives has once again drawn up an impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump, this time charging him with “incitement of insurrection” following last week’s riot in the US Capitol.

The House has threatened to consider the impeachment resolution on the floor as early as Wednesday if Vice President Mike Pence, along with Trump’s Cabinet, fails to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. House Democrats’ request for unanimous consent to approve a resolution that would pressure Pence to do so failed on Monday after Republicans objected, but Democrats are confident the measure will pass in a full House vote on Tuesday.

The impeachment resolution, which is still subject to change, cites Trump’s refusal to accept the presidential election results and his January 6 statement that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” as factors that led to the insurrection that day.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the resolution reads. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Read the resolution below: