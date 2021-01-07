4 hours ago

Liveblog: Congress Affirms Biden’s Victory

Here’s the latest.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Nearly 14 hours after Congress convened to certify the 2020 election results, Joe Biden was affirmed as the next president of the United States, closing out a day of unprecedented mayhem after pro-Trump insurrectionists breached the Capitol and engaged in a shocking, hours-long display of domestic terrorism incited by Donald Trump. If you somehow managed to miss it, you can catch up on the mob here.

We’ll be providing new updates throughout the day below:

8:00 a.m. ET: In a string of 11th-hour gestures of morality, Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff who has since served as a special envoy to Northern Ireland, is the latest Trump administration official to resign in response to Wednesday’s violence. “I just can’t do it,” Mulvaney told CNBC. “I can’t stay.” Others who have resigned include Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham.

4:20 a.m. ET: Trump, whose own Twitter account remains locked, released a statement through his aides saying there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th.” It’s the closest thing yet to a concession. But Trump still insisted that he “totally” disagreed with the election results, claiming falsely that the “facts” back him. As some have noted, Trump’s statement is likely a deflection in response to growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

