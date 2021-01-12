This Is the Arsenal That an Alabama Man Brought to Washington

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

On Wednesday morning, Lonnie Coffman, a 70-year-old man from Alabama, parked his pickup truck near the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, and joined the mob walking toward the Capitol. Later that day, Capitol Police officers saw a handgun in Coffman’s car while investigating reports that pipe bombs had been left in the area. When the officers searched the vehicle, they found a staggeringly large arsenal that included a shotgun, an assault rifle, a crossbow, a stun gun, and Molotov cocktails.

Alongside the weapons were handwritten notes that divided Americans into “good guys” and their enemies. One note listed two phone numbers for offices belonging to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who helped lead efforts to overturn the results of the election. Another stated that Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) is one of two Muslims serving in Congress.

When he came back to get his pickup truck Wednesday evening, Coffman, carrying two pistols, told law enforcement officials that the Molotov cocktails were made of gasoline and melted Styrofoam, a combination designed to ensure they stuck to their targets as they burned. Now he is facing 17 counts of weapons charges.

Exhibits filed in federal court by the Justice Department on Tuesday show the extent of what Coffman had in a truck parked blocks from the Capitol.

A handwritten note found in Coffman’s car that lists various “good guys.” It also notes that Rep. Carson is one of two Muslims in Congress.

Justice Department

