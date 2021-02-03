2 hours ago

Anesthesiologist Joe Park From “The Bachelorette” Is Doing COVID PSAs

Joe for Bachelor.

Good morning, I have the pleasure of informing you that Dr. Joe Park—a frontline worker, former Bachelorette contestant, and “the purest soul ever“—is now delivering public service announcements about the COVID vaccine.

The 36-year-old anesthesiologist, who is also a COVID survivor, has busted myths, explained scientific concepts, and even shared footage of himself getting both doses of the Pfizer vaccine with his 75,000-plus Instagram followers. In one seven-and-a-half minute video titled, “COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know,” Park explains that “yes, the vaccine is safe.” “Make no mistake,” he concludes, “This is a huge step forward. And us getting vaccinated could mean restaurants reopen, travel becomes normal again, and we can start getting back to the life that we once knew.”

I mean, are you shocked? This is the self-described “lover, not a fighter,” whose idea of “smack-talking” ahead of a boxing match included telling a fellow contestant, “you’re a really nice guy!” and who, went sent home by bachelorette Tayshia Adams on episode 7, told her, “You’ve got awesome guys here, so you can’t go wrong.” #JusticeforJoe.

Here are some of Park’s videos from the last month or so:

 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

