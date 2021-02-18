Democrats Just Introduced Their Sweeping Immigration Reform Bill

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

On Thursday, Democrats formally introduced the US Citizenship Act of 2021, a comprehensive immigration reform bill that reflects a number of priorities President Joe Biden announced on his first day in office. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Rep. Linda Sánchez of California unveiled the legislation, which would provide an eight-year pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants while also deploying more technology for border security.

“We have an economic and moral imperative to pass big, bold, and inclusive immigration reform that leaves no one behind,” Sen. Menendez said during a virtual press conference to unveil the immigration bill. “We will never win an argument we don’t have the courage to make.” The senator added that Democrats have failed to pass immigration reform time and time again because “we have compromised too much and capitulated too quickly to fringe voices who have refused to accept the humanity and contributions of immigrants to our country and dismiss everything, no matter how significant it is in terms of the national security, as amnesty.”

Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration face an uphill battle for bipartisan support for the act in a razor-thin majority Congress. “I am under no illusions. I know from my time in the Gang of Eight that passing immigration reform through the Senate is a Herculean task,” Sen. Menendez said in a recent statement to the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC), referencing his experience as a member of the bipartisan group of senators who pushed for immigration reform in 2013. To get around a Senate filibuster, Democrats would need at least 10 Republican votes.

During a CNN town hall on Tuesday, Biden indicated he might consider tackling immigration overhaul piecemeal. “There’s things that I would deal by itself, but not at the expense of saying, ‘I’m never going to do the other.’ There is a reasonable path to citizenship,” he said. In a call with reporters on Wednesday, a senior White House official said, “It was too early to think about legislative alternatives.”

Here are some of the main provisions in the legislation (for the full text, here’s the House version, and here’s the Senate version):