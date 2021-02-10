Live Blog: Democrats Make the Case for Convicting Trump

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Welcome back to Mother Jones‘ live coverage of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Day 2 will see Democrats lay out the case for a Senate conviction of the former president over his role in fomenting the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Things kick off at noon, and you can expect more footage taken inside the Capitol during the attack after House impeachment managers started the first day with an unflinching video montage chronicling that violence.

If you missed Day 1, we’ve got an excellent podcast episode breaking down what happened (you can also listen below), including lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin’s deeply emotional remarks on the personal stakes of the trial. (Raskin brought his daughter and son-in-law to the Capitol on the day of the attack, and had buried his 25-year-old son the day before.) The opening day of Trump’s second impeachment trial was also noteworthy for the rambling, widely-panned performance from Trump’s defense team. Follow along for live updates:

11:45 a.m. ET: Our national political reporter Pema Levy joins Jamilah King from DC to explain how the House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, will set out to prove Trump responsible for the deadly attack on January 6, while Republican Senators wiggle out of the toxic political shadow of their former president by sticking to an argument that the proceedings are unconstitutional.

11:00 a.m. ET: In impeachment adjacent news: Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s now-infamous phone call with the state’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, during which Trump attempted to pressure Raffensberger into magically “finding” non-existent votes and overturn the election in his favor. The New York Times reports:

On Wednesday, Fani Willis, the recently elected Democratic prosecutor in Fulton County, sent a letter to numerous officials in state government, including Mr. Raffensperger, requesting that they preserve documents related to Mr. Trump’s call, according to a state official with knowledge of the letter. The letter explicitly stated that the request was part of a criminal investigation, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Trump under criminal investigation in Georgia for: -solicitation of election fraud

-making of false statements to state & local government bodies

-conspiracy

-racketeering

-violation of oath of office

-any involvement in violence or threats related to election administration — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 10, 2021

10:00 a.m. ET: So how is Trump taking this so far? Not great! According to the Washington Post, Trump is reportedly livid over defense lawyer Bruce Castor’s debut outing on Tuesday, taking issue with not only Castor’s bizarre and rambling remarks but also his clothes: