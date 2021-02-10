Live Blog: Democrats Make the Case for Convicting Trump

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Welcome back to Mother Jones’ live coverage of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Day two will see Democrats lay out the case for a Senate conviction of the former president over his role in fomenting the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Things kick off at noon ET, and you can expect more footage taken inside the Capitol during the attack after House impeachment managers started the first day with an unflinching video montage chronicling that violence.

If you missed day one, we’ve got an excellent podcast episode breaking down what happened (you can also listen below), including lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin’s deeply emotional remarks on the personal stakes of the trial. (Raskin brought his daughter and son-in-law to the Capitol on the day of the attack, and had buried his 25-year-old son the day before.) The opening day of Trump’s second impeachment trial was also noteworthy for the rambling, widely panned performance from Trump’s defense team. Follow along for live updates:

2:35 p.m. ET: Rep. Ted Lieu chronicles Trump’s attacks against individual Republicans, including then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for their refusal to overturn the election. Many of those Republicans, of course, are in the room with Lieu—and most of them are all but certain to still vote to acquit Trump.

2:25 p.m. ET: Let’s briefly return our attention again to Trump’s defense lawyer, Bruce Castor. This right here is sending me.

PA sources indicated to me that Bruce Castor was hoping to parlay his impeachment defense into a potential gubernatorial bid – with the coveted backing of Trump. If that was the plan, it seems to have hit a roadblock given the reviews of his performance yesterday. — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) February 10, 2021

2:15 p.m. ET: Rep. Madeleine Dean is now up and presenting evidence of the death threats that Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger received after Raffensperger refused to bow to Trump’s pressure to overturn the election. (Scroll down below for more on today’s impeachment-adjacent breaking news that Georgia prosecutors have opened an investigation into Trump’s pressure campaign.)

1:30 p.m. ET: Rep. Eric Swalwell makes a key point: Trump spent a whopping $50 million on “Stop the Steal” ads that ran all the way to January 5. That figure underscores just how committed Trump was to promoting his post-election lies, in addition to encouraging his supporters to come to Washington.

1:25 p.m. ET:

.@ericswalwell details the many lies Trump told about the election results. "This was never about pursuing legitimate claims." It was about "triggering and angering" his base. With @JoaquinCastrotx, he dissects how Trump built his Big Lie to incite & inflame. #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/h6UwRxVYBc — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 10, 2021

.@JoaquinCastrotx: "This attack did not come from one speech, and it didn't happen by accident."#ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/d85kaZyLGT — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 10, 2021

1 p.m. ET: The Republican Party is on trial just as much as Donald Trump, David Corn writes in his latest:

What the Republican senators are truly deciding now is their own fate—their own part in this crime against American democracy With their vote on the opening day of the trial—and with their presumed votes ahead to acquit—these GOP senators are chaining themselves to Trump for all time, and that is certainly a fitting punishment for them.

12:45 p.m. ET: Rep. Joe Neguse presents criminal charging documents showing insurrectionists had sought to kill Mike Pence and “shoot Nancy [Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain” by storming the Capitol.

WATCH: House impeachment manager Neguse displays criminal charging documents that state that Capitol rioters would have killed VP Pence and Speaker Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/Fkc2znCAEL — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 10, 2021

12:15 p.m. ET: Raskin opens by accusing Trump of committing a “major crime against our Constitution and people.”

When the mob attacked the Capitol, @RepRaskin says, Trump "watched it on TV like a reality show." And during the attack, Trump kept promoting the "Big Lie" that "incited the mob in the first place." He continued to act as "the inciter-in-chief." #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/lWQqH3LTLu — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 10, 2021

.@RepRaskin rips the defense notion Trump was an "innocent bystander." He adds, "There was method in the madness that day." There was a point to the attack: to stop the certification. He called supporters to DC on 1/6 for a "wild" day at the time the votes were to be counted. pic.twitter.com/sipTE5FaBq — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 10, 2021

11:45 a.m. ET: My colleagues who make the Mother Jones Podcast have a brand new episode out this morning, recapping and analyzing the opening arguments from day one of Trump’s historic second impeachment trial in the Senate, covering the damning weight of evidence, the muddled and widely panned defense performance, and what happens next. Our national political reporter Pema Levy joins Jamilah King from DC to explain how the House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, will set out to prove Trump responsible for the deadly attack on January 6, while Republican Senators wiggle out of the toxic political shadow of their former president by sticking to an argument that the proceedings are unconstitutional. While we wait for day two to kick off, take a listen and make sure you subscribe!

Listen to the latest episode of the Mother Jones Podcast: Subscribe using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or your favorite podcast app.

11 a.m. ET: In impeachment-adjacent news: Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump attempted to pressure him into magically “finding” nonexistent votes and overturn the election in his favor. The New York Times reports:

On Wednesday, Fani Willis, the recently elected Democratic prosecutor in Fulton County, sent a letter to numerous officials in state government, including Mr. Raffensperger, requesting that they preserve documents related to Mr. Trump’s call, according to a state official with knowledge of the letter. The letter explicitly stated that the request was part of a criminal investigation, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Trump under criminal investigation in Georgia for: -solicitation of election fraud

-making of false statements to state & local government bodies

-conspiracy

-racketeering

-violation of oath of office

-any involvement in violence or threats related to election administration — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 10, 2021

10 a.m. ET: So how is Trump taking this so far? Not great! According to the Washington Post, Trump is reportedly livid over defense lawyer Bruce Castor’s debut on Tuesday, taking issue with not only Castor’s bizarre and rambling remarks but also his clothes: