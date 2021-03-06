4 hours ago

Joe Biden Is Already Starting His Victory Lap

The president is trumpeting the Senate’s passage of a COVID relief bill like his career depends on it. Because it sort of does.

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, March 6, 2021, shortly after the Senate approved a sweeping pandemic relief package.Alex Brandon/AP

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Since taking control of the White House and Congress this January, Democrats have talked a lot about the need to go big, and to sell their accomplishments. The last time they exercised this much control in Washington, the thinking went, they’d dropped the ball on that front; they played it too cute at every turn, wary of seeming crass, or self-conscious about the high price tags of their bills, and Republicans filled the messaging void they left behind.

So it was in that spirit that a few hours after the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation with a very simple message: I’m from the government, and we’re here to give you all a lot of money.

“This nation has suffered too much for much too long, and everything in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and put us in a position to prevail,” he said in remarks from the White House, shortly after he canceled a planned trip back to his home state.

Biden rattled off the bill’s big components—$1,400 checks, $350 billion in aid to states, funding for schools to facilitate reopening, money for more vaccination sites and people to staff them, expanded unemployment benefits, a tax credit he said would cut child poverty “in half.” Turns out you can pay for a lot with $2 trillion, and however much Republicans will try to make hay out of spending for pet projects, Biden isn’t running from that largesse. Instead, he’s very affirmatively running on it.

“When I was elected, I said I was gonna get government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people by making a difference in their lives,” he said. In passing this bill, Congress was “showing the American people that their government can work for them.”

Again and again he hammered at this theme. Congress will “have delivered real tangible results for the American people and their families,” he continued. “And they’ll be able to see and know and feel the change in their own lives.”

“This plan is historic,” he said.

The only thing missing from this victory lap was a Trans Am.

It’s a platitude, but politically speaking, it’s also the whole ballgame: When you are responsible for changes in people’s lives, you should make sure everyone knows it. The Democratic project broadly speaking, and the current Democratic Congress and presidency more specially, was built on this idea. Biden was elected while promising to whip the coronavirus and rebuild the country. Democrats won the Senate a few months later in no small part because two candidates in Georgia very explicitly and repeatedly promised voters another round of checks. Their political careers depend not just on delivering what was promised, but on people being able to connect the improvements that will result from this bill to the decisions that were made at the ballot box. Democrats won’t get many chances to deliver. For now, at least, it doesn’t sound like Joe Biden needs a reminder of the stakes.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate