Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The House voted Wednesday to approve a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, paving the way for President Joe Biden to sign the bill into law later in the week.

The stimulus package, one of the largest in US history, provides for $1,400 checks to be sent to individuals making up to $75,000 per year; extends additional $300 unemployment benefits through September; and designates billions of dollars to fighting the coronavirus through testing, contact tracing, and vaccine distribution.

The Senate already approved the bill, and Biden is expected to sign it into law on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.