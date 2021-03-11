Nation’s First Black EPA Administrator Champions Environmental Justice

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

This story was originally published by HuffPost and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Michael Regan as the nation’s 16th Environmental Protection Agency administrator, tasking the former North Carolina regulator with rebuilding a rule-making body that saw scientists and staffers leave by the hundreds under the Trump administration.

Regan, 44, the first Black man to run the agency in its 50-year history, was confirmed with support from every Democrat and 16 Republicans, ultimately securing his job with a 66-to-34 vote.

He takes the reins at a historic turning point, where class and race are increasingly understood as corollaries to how much disease-causing pollution Americans face throughout their lives. On Trump’s watch, the EPA, overseen by a gas industry ally, shed almost 900 employees. A vast team of Cabinet officials responsible for dealing with climate policy will likely be welcomed help. Regan faces an agency reeling from four years of upheaval. Compared to the start of 2017, the EPA’s payroll was nearly 900 employees shorter by the time former President Donald Trump left office in January. The EPA served as the spear tip of the Republican president’s pro-polluter policy agenda. The administration’s first EPA chief, Scott Pruitt, was a close ally of the gas industry who previously led lawsuits to block Obama’s policies to curb climate-changing emissions from power plants. After Pruitt resigned in disgrace amid mounting scandals, Andrew Wheeler, who until mid-2017 worked as a lobbyist for a top coal company, took over. Under Trump’s rule, the EPA gutted environmental regulations by the droves. At a moment when science was starting to show the deadly cumulative effects of air pollutants, the administration sought to limit the epidemiological science regulators could use to draft new public health safeguards, even as a deadly respiratory disease spread into a historic pandemic.

“Environmental justice is something that is near and dear to my heart,” Regan said at his Senate confirmation hearing in February.

Regan, an expert in air pollution, will face the dual challenge of creating new rules to curb how many tiny particles—which new research shows kill children and threaten brain health—make it into the air, but also roll back measures the Trump administration put in place to impede future regulators from considering that science.

He will also play a key role in shaping domestic climate policy, and will likely pursue new rules limiting pollution from automobiles and power plants as two of his first major regulatory pushes.

He’ll be helped in that role by a powerful predecessor, Gina McCarthy, the former Obama-era EPA chief now serving as President Joe Biden’s climate czar.

The new administration’s government-wide approach to the emissions crisis will likely elevate the EPA administrator. Yet, in what may be a sign of the partisan tone of criticism to come, Regan has already had to fend off attacks from Republicans questioning how much power he’ll have compared to McCarthy, a claim that right-wing trolls first lobbed to dismiss the nominee as a diversity hire.