1 hour ago

After Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict, Biden Calls on Congress to Act on Police Reform

“This can be a moment of significant change.”

Evan Vucci/AP

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Shortly after a Minneapolis jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, President Biden called on Congress to enact police reform to prevent any such killings in the future. “This can be a moment of significant change,” he said.

Biden urged the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to “tackle systemic misconduct in police departments [and] to restore trust between law enforcement and the people they’re entrusted to serve and protect.” The legislation, which has passed in the House twice, would, among other reforms, limit qualified immunity for police officers and restrict the types of force police could use.

Biden also emphasized that the Senate’s confirmation of his Department of Justice nominees would be instrumental in bringing about the reform he envisioned.

Before Biden took the podium, Vice President Kamala Harris pointed out the history of racism in the United States that has led to police violence against Black communities. “Black Americans, and Black men in particular, have been treated throughout the course of our country as less than human,” she said. “Black men are fathers and brothers and sons and uncles and grandfathers and friends and neighbors. Their lives must be valued in our education system, in our health care system, in our housing system, in our economic system, in our criminal justice system, in our nation. Full stop.”

Before addressing the nation, Biden spoke with George Floyd’s family by phone:

“The guilty verdict does not bring back George,” Biden said in his afternoon address. “But, through the family’s pain, they’re finding purpose so George’s legacy will not be just about his death, but about what we must do in his memory.”

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate