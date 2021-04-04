Bernie Sanders Says Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Doesn’t Go Far Enough on Climate

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Bernie Sanders, echoing other progressives that occupy his end of the political spectrum, said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is a good start but that he doesn’t think “it goes far enough in terms of climate.”

“The truth is, as everybody knows, the scientists tell us we have a handful of years in front of us in order to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel, or we’re going to face awful crises in terms of irreparable damage to our planet,” the senator from Vermont told MSNBC in a teaser for a segment that will air tonight. “And when we do that, we can create millions of good-paying jobs.”

Pres. Biden unveiled his $2T infrastructure plan this week but some Dems, like Rep. AOC, say it's "not nearly enough". @SenSanders agrees, telling @MehdiRHasan “i don’t think it goes far enough in terms of climate”. Catch the full interview tonight at 8p on @msnbc pic.twitter.com/7A7hfRXkYJ — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) April 4, 2021

Sanders is certainly not alone in his assessment. As my colleagues Rebecca Leber and Kara Voght wrote earlier this week analyzing the plan: