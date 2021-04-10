Tucker Carlson Defends the Racist “White Replacement Theory”

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday night, Tucker Carlson defended the racist “white replacement theory” that helped inspire the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 and numerous mass shootings around the world.

“The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” Carlson said on Fox News Primetime. “If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.”

Carlson assured viewers there was nothing racist about a racist theory positing “voters from the Third World” as “obedient.” “I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it,” he said. “Oh, you know, the white replacement theory? No, no, no. This is a voting right question.” This has the makings of a major GOP talking point going forward—white replacement hysteria being recast by conservatives as a defense of “voting rights.”

We need to talk about plagiarism at Fox News pic.twitter.com/XFdzYA8ao7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 9, 2021

A montage from The Daily Show demonstrates the chilling similarity between Tucker’s words and those of the white supremacist shooters who killed 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019, and 23 people in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019.

“This is ethnic replacement. This is cultural replacement. This is racial replacement,” said the Christchurch shooter’s manifesto.

“I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought by an invasion [of immigrants]…a political coup by importing and then legalizing millions of new voters,” echoed the El Paso shooter’s manifesto.

The Daily Show calls Carlson “the new copycat.”

On Friday, the Anti-Defamation League called on Fox News to fire Carlson. “Carlson’s rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists—it was a bullhorn,” ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt wrote to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

Yet Carlson was defended by Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, the self-proclaimed prophet of the white working class, who called Carlson “the only powerful figure who consistently challenges elite dogma—on both cultural and economic questions. That is why they try to destroy him.”

Tucker Carlson is the only powerful figure who consistently challenges elite dogma—on both cultural and economic questions. That is why they try to destroy him. Don’t fall for it this time, or any other. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 9, 2021

Vance was heavily ratioed on Twitter for defending white supremacy.