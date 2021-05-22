Biden to Host George Floyd’s Family on the Anniversary of the Murder

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

May 25 is the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, and his family is marking the occasion with an official visit to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.

Biden’s team had initially hoped to mark the anniversary by signing into law a major police reform package named in Floyd’s honor, but that’s a longer quest as lawmakers and advocates fight over what the bill will include. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has reportedly been held up by disagreements about qualified immunity, which can shield police officers and their departments from civil liability in misconduct cases, according to the Washington Post.

The White House announced the Floyd’s family planned visit early Saturday. The administration reportedly has been in contact with the family, including George’s brother Philonise Floyd, ever since a jury found Chauvin guilty.