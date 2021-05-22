4 hours ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Nancy Pelosi’s Mask Mandate to the Holocaust

How low can she go?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts at journalists.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

It’s no secret that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is willing to do almost anything to get under Democrats’ skin, from harassing House colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to posting a transphobic poster across from the office of colleague Marie Newman, who has a trans daughter. But this week, she may have hit a new low by comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mandate that all members wear masks on the chamber floor to the Nazi’s treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

During an appearance on a conservative podcast, “The Water Cooler,” Greene took aim at Pelosi, calling her a hypocrite for asking Republican members to provide proof of their vaccinations before entering the House chamber maskless. “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Back in 2018, Greene speculated that California’s worsening wildfires had been set deliberately by a Jewish-owned space laser. Which is to say that she has a history of antisemitic behavior. Her outrageous comments were called out by Democratic legislators and watchdog groups, among others.

“You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities,” noted the American Jewish Congress, which called on Greene to apologize.

Instead, she spent the better part of her Saturday tweeting at AOC for criticizing America’s weapons deals with Israel. 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate