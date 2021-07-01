3 hours ago

Donald Trump’s Top Financial Lieutenant Surrenders to Manhattan DA

Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to face charges for tax crimes.

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, stands behind the Trump at a 2017 press conference in Trump Tower.Evan Vucci/AP

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of Donald Trump’s company, surrendered early this morning to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. A federal grand jury yesterday returned indictments against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization in connection with Vance’s long-running investigation into alleged tax fraud by the company and its executives.

The precise charges against Weisselberg and the company are not yet clear. The indictments are expected to be unsealed this afternoon. But it has been widely reported that Vance—as he ratcheted up pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate in his probe—has zeroed in on tax crimes related to lucrative fringe benefits provided by Trump’s company to Weisselberg.

“Allen Weisselberg is a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years,” a Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement, blasting the charges. “He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics.” 

This is a developing story. 

THIS IS BIG FOR US.

And we won't beat around the bush: Our fundraising drive to finish our current budget on June 30 and start our new fiscal year on July 1 is lagging behind where we need it to be.

If you value the reporting you get from Mother Jones and you can right now, please consider joining your fellow readers with a donation to help make it all possible. Whether you can pitch in $5 or $500, it all matters.

If you're new to Mother Jones or aren't yet sold on supporting our nonprofit reporting, please take a moment to read Monika Bauerlein's post about our priorities after these chaotic several years, and why this relatively quiet moment is also an urgent one for our democracy and Mother Jones’ bottom line—and if you find it compelling, please join us.

payment methods

THIS IS BIG FOR US.

And we won't beat around the bush: Our fundraising drive to finish our current budget on June 30 and start our new fiscal year on July 1 is lagging behind where we need it to be.

If you value the reporting you get from Mother Jones and you can right now, please consider joining your fellow readers with a donation to help make it all possible. Whether you can pitch in $5 or $500, it all matters.

If you're new to Mother Jones or aren't yet sold on supporting our nonprofit reporting, please take a moment to read Monika Bauerlein's post about our priorities after these chaotic several years, and why this relatively quiet moment is also an urgent one for our democracy and Mother Jones’ bottom line—and if you find it compelling, please join us.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate