5 hours ago

Donald Trump’s Top Financial Lieutenant Surrenders to Manhattan DA

Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to face charges for tax crimes.

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, stands behind the Trump at a 2017 press conference in Trump Tower.Evan Vucci/AP

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of Donald Trump’s company, surrendered early this morning to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. A federal grand jury yesterday returned indictments against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization in connection with Vance’s long-running investigation into alleged tax fraud by the company and its executives.

The precise charges against Weisselberg and the company are not yet clear. The indictments are expected to be unsealed this afternoon. But it has been widely reported that Vance—as he ratcheted up pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate in his probe—has zeroed in on tax crimes related to lucrative fringe benefits provided by Trump’s company to Weisselberg.

“Allen Weisselberg is a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years,” a Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement, blasting the charges. “He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics.” 

This is a developing story. 

THIS IS BIG FOR US.

And we won't beat around the bush: We came up short of June 30 fiscal year-end target, and we need to keep charging hard to reach our goal of $350,000 by July 17.

If you value the reporting you get from Mother Jones and you are able, please consider joining your fellow readers with a donation to help make our work possible. Whether you can pitch in $5 or $500, every single dollar matters right now.

If you're new to Mother Jones or aren't yet sold on supporting our nonprofit journalism, please take a moment to read Monika Bauerlein's post about our current reporting priorities after these chaotic several years, and why these next few weeks are so important for us. If you find her words compelling, please join us and your fellow readers.

payment methods

THIS IS BIG FOR US.

And we won't beat around the bush: We came up short of June 30 fiscal year-end target, and we need to keep charging hard to reach our goal of $350,000 by July 17.

If you value the reporting you get from Mother Jones and you are able, please consider joining your fellow readers with a donation to help make our work possible. Whether you can pitch in $5 or $500, every single dollar matters right now.

If you're new to Mother Jones or aren't yet sold on supporting our nonprofit journalism, please take a moment to read Monika Bauerlein's post about our current reporting priorities after these chaotic several years, and why these next few weeks are so important for us. If you find her words compelling, please join us and your fellow readers.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate