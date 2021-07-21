2 hours ago

Pelosi Rejects Two Big Lie Enthusiasts From Jan. 6 Commission

Makes sense.

Though unprecedented, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s announcement on Wednesday that she would bar Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from the commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection made perfect sense. After all, the two Republicans and fierce Trump allies voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election, just hours after the mob stormed the Capitol.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

That decision has now, rather predictably, prompted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to yank all five of his choices from the panel, arguing that unless Pelosi reverses course and accepts his duo of election objectors, he would refuse to allow the “sham process” to go on. The usual cast of conservatives has since complained that Pelosi’s announcement is evidence that the purpose of the commission is to ruin Donald Trump.

“Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth,” McCarthy said. “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

Of course, for all of McCarthy’s complaining, the top Republican was clearly never interested in a meaningful investigation into the events of January 6; his selection of those who continue to back the so-called big lie proves as much. 

