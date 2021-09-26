The “Most Important Question” on Earth: How Soon Will China Quit Coal?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

The pledge by China’s president, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday to cease building new coal-fired power projects outside the country will be welcome news to environmentalists around the world. It came on the anniversary of Xi’s unilateral pledge for China to reach carbon neutrality by 2060. Last year Xi also promised that Chinese emissions would peak by 2030.

“China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” Xi said in a pre-recorded video address at the annual UN general assembly.

Xi is personally invested in the climate agenda. Since he came to power in 2012, Beijing has been taking more visible steps in tackling its own environmental problems such as pollution. It has been extending its influence abroad, too, by joining international initiatives such as the 2015 Paris climate agreement—a pledge that Donald Trump pulled the US out of four years ago but which Joe Biden has rejoined. And unlike in some countries, there is consensus among China’s political elite that the climate crisis is real.

“China aims to be leading supplier and financier for developing countries of those clean technologies and infrastructures.”

Inside China there has been growing awareness among citizens about the impact of the climate crisis. This summer’s devastating floods in Henan province illustrated to many people the consequences of inaction on the climate emergency. Jia Xiaolong, the deputy head of the national climate centre, told China News Agency that the heavy rainfall in Henan occurred “against the backdrop of global warming”.

Xi’s announcement comes at a time when China’s relationship with western countries continues to deteriorate. Last week the US, the UK and Australia introduced a trilateral security partnership, nicknamed Aukus, which most analysts say has the aim of keeping China in check. In the meantime there have been questions over whether Xi will personally attend the Cop26 meeting in Glasgow in November. Sam Geall, the chief executive of China Dialogue, an environmental think tank, said: “[Xi’s pledge at the UN] means China remains committed to climate action ahead of Cop26, even when geopolitical tensions are rising in other arenas—because China sees climate action as being in its national self-interest, in terms of technology leadership, political economy and, no doubt, soft power. “It also sends a message to the global south, that China is betting on a low-carbon future and China aims to be leading supplier and financier for developing countries of those clean technologies and infrastructures.” By 2033, Chinese-financed coal power stations outside China are projected to emit 433 million tons of CO2/yr