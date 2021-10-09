11 hours ago

Jill Sobule: “You Better Not F*ck in Texas”

The singer-songwriter takes aim at the extreme anti-abortion law in Texas.

Jill Sobule is an acclaimed singer-songwriter who had a few cool hits in the 1990s, including, “I Kissed a Girl.” Her songs are witty, sassy, and, occasionally, heart-breaking. (Check out “Mexican Wrestler.”) From time to time, she gets topical, such as with her wry attack on jingoism, “America Back.”  And she recently grabbed her pen and guitar to lash back at the extreme new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks (with no exceptions) and allowing anyone to sue abortion providers and people who assist women obtaining abortions. (On Wednesday, a federal judge blocked implementation of the law.) Here is the world premiere of Sobule’s “You Better Not F*ck in Texas”:

You can visit Sobule’s website here.

