10 hours ago

Watch Pete Buttigieg Eviscerate Tucker Carlson for Attacking Him About Parental Leave

As a new father of twins, the Transportation secretary has some thoughts about a policy the Biden administration is pushing.

Keiko Hiromi/AFLO via ZUMA Press

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

Thursday night on his Fox News broadcast, Tucker Carlson attacked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking parental leave to care for his and his husband Chasten’s infant twins. “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child,” Carlson ranted. “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”

There are so many rancid homophobic messages in those three sentences that there is no need to unpack them here. Even conservative stalwart Bill Kristol tweeted, Buttigieg would be entitled to describe Carlson as a “repulsive bigot, and that his response to Carlson is, ‘F___ off.'”

But on Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union, Buttigieg chose another option when he was asked by host Jake Tapper if he would like to comment on Carlson’s remarks. “As you might imagine,” Buttigieg replied, “we are bottle feeding and doing it at all hours of the day and night. I’m not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of our premature newborn twins.”

Buttigieg’s parental leave is in line with President Joe Biden’s decision to make paid family and parental leave central to his domestic agenda. After Carlson’s remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, tweeted that she’s proud to be working with people like Buttigieg “who are role models on the importance of paid leave for new parents.” Buttigieg himself told Tapper, “The work that we are doing is joyful, fulfilling, wonderful work. It’s important work, and it’s work that every American ought to be able to do when they welcome a new child into their family. I campaigned on that.”

ONE MORE QUICK THING:

Or at least we hope. It’s fall fundraising time, and we’re trying to raise $250,000 to help fund Mother Jones’ journalism during a shorter than normal three-week push.

If you’re reading this, a fundraising pitch at the bottom of an article, you must find our team’s reporting valuable and we hope you’ll consider supporting it with a donation of any amount right now if you can.

It’s really that simple. But if you’d like to read a bit more, our membership lead, Brian Hiatt, has a post for you highlighting some of our newsroom's impressive, impactful work of late—including two big investigations in just one day and covering voting rights the way it needs to be done—that we hope you'll agree is worth supporting.

payment methods

ONE MORE QUICK THING:

Or at least we hope. It’s fall fundraising time, and we’re trying to raise $250,000 to help fund Mother Jones’ journalism during a shorter than normal three-week push.

If you’re reading this, a fundraising pitch at the bottom of an article, you must find our team’s reporting valuable and we hope you’ll consider supporting it with a donation of any amount right now if you can.

It’s really that simple. But if you’d like to read a bit more, our membership lead, Brian Hiatt, has a post for you highlighting some of our newsroom's impressive, impactful work of late—including two big investigations in just one day and covering voting rights the way it needs to be done—that we hope you’ll agree is worth supporting.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate